Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93, RTT News reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $190.39 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $200.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

