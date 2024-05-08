JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $193.20 and last traded at $192.95. Approximately 1,720,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,181,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.74 and a 200 day moving average of $173.16. The stock has a market cap of $561.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock worth $190,961,526. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 36,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 187,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

