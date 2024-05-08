Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $200.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $200.73.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after buying an additional 187,196 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,639,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

