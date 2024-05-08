Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE K traded up C$0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.77. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$9.85. The stock has a market cap of C$12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$130,860.00. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Insiders have sold a total of 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

