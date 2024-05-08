Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($516.50) earnings per share.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNF traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.40. 113,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,990. Knife River has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

