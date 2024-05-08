Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
