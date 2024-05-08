Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

