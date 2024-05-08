LSV Asset Management Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,813 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,046,000 after buying an additional 649,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,537,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,270,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.34. The company has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

