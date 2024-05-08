LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.46% of Genesco worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Genesco by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.66 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

