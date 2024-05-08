Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after purchasing an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after buying an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 534,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

