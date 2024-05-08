INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 19,360.00%.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio Price Performance

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,620. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.92.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.