Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Inogen Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 444,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,869. The stock has a market cap of $189.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.