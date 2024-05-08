Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maximus
Maximus Trading Down 0.2 %
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maximus
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.