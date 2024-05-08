Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus Trading Down 0.2 %

Maximus stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.12. 412,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. Maximus has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

