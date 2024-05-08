MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of MLNK stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.95. MeridianLink has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $25.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.
In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
