Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 331 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Shares of IQV opened at $229.25 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day moving average is $225.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

