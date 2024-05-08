National Bank of Canada FI Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,056 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $143.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

