Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,745 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $86,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

