Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $10,468,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

