Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in TransDigm Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,310.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,083.86. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $766.00 and a 52 week high of $1,315.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,199.87.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

