M&T Bank Corp Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 155,226 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.89.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

