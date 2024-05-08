M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,723,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

