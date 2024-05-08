Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,517 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BTI stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

