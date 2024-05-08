U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,100 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,754.55%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.