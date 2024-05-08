11,565 Shares in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Separately, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TXS opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

