Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Mueller Water Products stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.
Several analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
