National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.77% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.00. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -94.74%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

