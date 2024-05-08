National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.