Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. comScore has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. Analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in comScore by 30.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 7.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

