Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. 4,710,737 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.