Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $22.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,325.37. 1,376,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,308.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $615.86 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.