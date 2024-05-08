Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.24 and last traded at $96.78. Approximately 1,844,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,091,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

