Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 795,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,966. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Portillo’s has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

