Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 7,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

