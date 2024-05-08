Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 2,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

