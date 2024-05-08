Quantum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.59 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $14.59 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,269.15 or 0.99864145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012844 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

