Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.94) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 6.01%.
Canfor Stock Up 2.0 %
CFP opened at C$15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.16. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$13.41 and a 12 month high of C$23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.