Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,339.97 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $6,339.97 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,545.12 or 1.00018183 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00174044 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,434.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

