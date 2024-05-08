Robert W. Baird Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $110.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 6.5 %

IFF stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.