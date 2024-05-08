Roth Mkm Trims Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Target Price to $14.00

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BODI stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Beachbody has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($2.55). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 79.49% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. Analysts expect that Beachbody will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

