Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,107 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

