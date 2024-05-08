Sapient Capital LLC Takes $229,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,279,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 531,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

