Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 68.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 50.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,701,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,034,000 after acquiring an additional 260,315 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $215.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $216.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

