Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after buying an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,336.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $304.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.50. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $308.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.