165,888 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Well as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,422.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 283,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,114,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,422.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,915 shares of company stock worth $1,261,161 in the last 90 days. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $161.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). American Well had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMWL

About American Well

(Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.