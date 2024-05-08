Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,613 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in UBS Group by 690.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 178,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 155,983 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in UBS Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,155,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 78,067 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,444,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,342,000 after buying an additional 356,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.