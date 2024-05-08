Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Buys £49,640 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £49,640 ($62,361.81).
Elementis Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON ELM opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.82) on Wednesday. Elementis plc has a 52-week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($1.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.60. The firm has a market cap of £853.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
