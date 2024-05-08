Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Buys £49,640 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £49,640 ($62,361.81).

Elementis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON ELM opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.82) on Wednesday. Elementis plc has a 52-week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($1.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.60. The firm has a market cap of £853.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELM. HSBC raised shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

