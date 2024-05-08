Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4329 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Vonovia Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.02. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Vonovia Company Profile

See Also

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

