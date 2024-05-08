Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

