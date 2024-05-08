Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.