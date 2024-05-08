Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.250 EPS.
NYSE AAN opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $229.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.00%.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
